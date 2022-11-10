Brossoit (hip) has been placed on waivers Thursday, according to TSN's Chris Johnston.

Brossoit was recalled from a conditioning assignment Wednesday and will be returned to the minors if he clears waivers. The netminder was expected to see some action with the Golden Knights, but the stellar play of both Logan Thompson and Adin Hill makes Brossoit the third goaltender on the depth chart at this time. Brossoit was 0-2-0 with AHL Henderson, giving up nine goals on 39 shots.