Brossoit stopped four of five shots in relief of Jonathan Quick in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Brossoit worked the third period, but the Golden Knights were unable to close the gap. Both of Brossoit's appearances since returning from a lower-body injury have come against the Oilers, and he's allowed four goals on 35 shots. The 30-year-old netminder is 2-0-2 with 11 goals allowed on 145 shots through five outings this season. Vegas has yet to name a starting goalie for Thursday's favorable matchup in San Jose.