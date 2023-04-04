Brossoit stopped 30 of 33 shots through overtime in a 4-3 shootout win over Minnesota on Monday.

Brossoit was beaten twice over five shootout rounds, but the Golden Knights' forwards rose to the challenge to secure the extra point. The 30-year-old goaltender is 4-0-3 with a 2.50 GAA and a .918 save percentage in eight appearances this season. Brossoit has been in net during each of Vegas' last five games, but with the Golden Knights set to get right back to work Tuesday with a contest against Nashville, Jonathan Quick is expected to get the start.