Brossoit (hip) will join AHL Henderson on a long-term conditioning assignment, the team announced Monday.
Brossoit is certainly taking steps in the right direction with this move but the club has still not provided a clear recovery timeline. Even once deemed fit, the veteran netminder may not be able to pry the starting job away from Logan Thompson who has put together a strong start to the campaign with four wins in six outings. Still, Brossoit would likely step into the backup role over Adin Hill once back from his conditioning stint.
