Brossoit is slated to start at home against LA on Thursday, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Brossoit stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory over Minnesota on Monday. He's 4-0-3 with a 2.50 GAA and a .918 save percentage in eight contests this season. The Kings have the 11th-ranked offense with 3.35 goals per game in 2022-23.