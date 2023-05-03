Brossoit is slated to start at home against Edmonton on Wednesday, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Brossoit stopped 30 of 31 shots in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Thursday to lead the Golden Knights to the second round. He has a 4-1 record, 2.42 GAA and .915 save percentage in five playoff contests this year. Edmonton scored 4.17 goals per game during its first-round series against LA.
