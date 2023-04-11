Brossoit was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating he will start Tuesday's home game against Seattle.
Brossoit has won his past three outings, including a 30-save performance in last Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Kings. He has a 5-0-3 record this season with a 2.44 GAA and a .921 save percentage in nine appearances. The Kraken rank third in the league this campaign with 3.59 goals per game.
