Brossoit was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports, indicating he will start Saturday's home matchup with Minnesota.

Brossoit is coming off a 21-save effort in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose. He has surrendered 15 goals on 170 shots in six appearances with the Golden Knights this season en route to a 2-0-3 record. The Wild sit 23rd in the league this campaign with 2.95 goals per game.