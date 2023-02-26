Brossoit is expected to start in Saturday's home game against Dallas, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Brossoit is set to make his third straight start, in part because Vegas is missing Logan Thompson (lower body). Even with the injury, Brossoit still earned this start by stopping 62 of 67 shots over his last two games. At the AHL level with Henderson, he's posted a 2.72 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 23 contests this season. The Stars have the 14th-ranked offense with 3.21 goals per game in 2022-23.