Brossoit will guard the road goal in Thursday's regular-season finale versus the Kraken, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Brossoit has won his last four starts, including his most recent 20-save effort Tuesday against the Kraken. The 30-year-old looks positioned to be the Golden Knights' starting goalie in the playoffs. He has gone 6-0-3 over 10 NHL appearances this season.