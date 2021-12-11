Brossoit allowed four goals on 25 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Brossoit was rewarded for his relief win Wednesday with a start Friday, but he didn't continue his success. The 28-year-old gave up two power-play goals to the Flyers in the third period en route to the loss. Brossoit is 5-2-0 with a 2.66 GAA and a .911 save percentage in eight appearances. He'll likely return to the backup role behind Robin Lehner for Sunday's game against the Wild.