Brossoit will defend the road net Tuesday against Chicago, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday that Brossoit was the planned starter for Tuesday's game before Adin Hill took a "bump" in Saturday's 5-4 win over Tampa Bay. It sounds like Hill will be available to suit up as the backup Tuesday despite missing Monday's practice. Brossoit, who will make his NHL season debut, posted a 10-9-3 record with a 2.90 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 24 appearances with Vegas during the 2021-22 campaign. The Blackhawks rank 31st in the league this year with 2.47 goals per game.