Brossoit will guard the road goal Monday in Game 3 against Edmonton, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Brossoit allowed five goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers prior to being pulled after the second period. He has a 5-2 record this postseason, having surrendered 22 goals on 212 shots. Edmonton ranks first in the playoffs this year with 4.25 goals per game.