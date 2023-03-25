Brossoit (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve and start in goal versus the Oilers on the road Saturday.

Brossoit has been sidelined for a month with a lower-body issue, so he might have some rust to shake off early on against Edmonton. The 30-year-old netminder was sharp in his last appearance Feb. 25 against the Stars, turning aside 41 of 43 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a rough road matchup with a red-hot Oilers squad that's won five straight games.