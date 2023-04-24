Brossoit will guard the road net Monday in Game 4 against Winnipeg, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Brossoit is coming off a 30-save performance in Saturday's double overtime win over the Jets. He has a 2-1 record this postseason, allowing 10 goals on 97 shots. Winnipeg ranks ninth in first round of the playoffs with 32.7 shots per game.

