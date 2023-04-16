Brossoit will patrol the home crease Tuesday in Game 1 against Winnipeg, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Brossoit posted a record of 7-0-3 during the regular season with a 2.17 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 11 appearances. He appeared in 54 games with the Jets over three seasons prior to joining Vegas in 2021-22.