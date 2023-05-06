Brossoit will defend the home crease versus Edmonton on Saturday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said that there would be no lineup changes for the Golden Knights, so Brossoit will make his ninth straight start. Brossoit has been strong between the pipes in the playoffs, as he has won his last five games. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder is 5-1 in the playoffs, stopping 163 of 180 shots. He gave up four goals on 27 shots to the Oilers on Wednesday -- all four coming off the stick of Leon Draisaitl -- but he had only given up three goals on 56 shots in Games 4 and 5 versus Winnipeg in the opening round.