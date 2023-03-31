Brossoit will guard the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Sharks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Brossoit appeared in Tuesday's loss to the Oilers, stopping four of five shots in relief of Jonathan Quick. Brossoit won his only other appearance since returning from a lower-body injury, a start versus the Oilers on Saturday. Thursday's matchup with the Sharks should make Brossoit a reasonable fantasy play.