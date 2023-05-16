Brossoit (lower body) hasn't resumed skating and may not be an option during Vegas' series against Dallas, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Brossoit was injured May 8 in Game 3 against Edmonton. He has a 5-2 record this postseason, having allowed 23 goals on 216 shots. Vegas will probably go back to Adin Hill against the Stars on Friday in Game 1.