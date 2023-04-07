Brossoit stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

The Golden Knights' third line combined for three goals in the first 6:07 of the game, and that was all Brossoit needed for the win. This was his third win in a row, and he's allowed just six goals over that span. He's earned the starting job over Jonathan Quick. Brossoit is up to 5-0-3 with a 2.44 GAA and a .921 save percentage through nine outings this season. The Golden Knights' next game is Saturday in Dallas.