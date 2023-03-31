Brossoit gave up four goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Brossoit never had a lead to protect in this contest. He's given up eight goals on 60 shots over his last three appearances (two starts). The Golden Knights are struggling to get consistency in goal lately, so Jonathan Quick may get the next start at home Saturday versus the Wild. Brossoit is 2-0-3 with a .912 save percentage over six outings this season.