Brossoit stopped 37 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Brossoit faced a test from one of the league's weaker offenses, and he held up pretty well in his NHL season debut. The 29-year-old wasn't able to make a one-goal lead stick after Alex Pietrangelo's late delay-of-game penalty in the third period. Brossoit has posted a respectable 2.72 GAA and a .909 save percentage in the AHL this season after recovering from offseason hip surgery. Adin Hill (undisclosed) and Logan Thompson (lower body) are both ailing, but Brossoit presents the Golden Knights and fantasy managers with an experienced alternative option in the mean time.