Brossoit (lower body) won't travel with the team to Edmonton for Game 6 on Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Brossoit was injured in Game 3 on Monday and hasn't played in the last two games. Brossoit has a 5-2 record, 3.18 GAA and .894 save percentage in eight playoff starts this season. Look for Adin Hill to get the start in Edmonton, as he stopped 32 shots in a 4-3 win in Game 5 on Friday.