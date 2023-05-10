Brossoit (lower body) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus Edmonton, per Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com.

Brossoit left Monday's 5-1 victory over Edmonton midway through the first period because of the injury. He's 5-2 with a 3.18 GAA and an .894 save percentage in eight playoff outings this year. With Brossoit unavailable, Adin Hill is expected to start in Game 4 on Wednesday.