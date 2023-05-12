Brossoit (lower body) is expected to miss Friday's game against Edmonton, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Brossoit, who was injured Monday, wasn't one of the three goaltenders on the ice for Friday's practice. He has a 5-2 record, 3.18 GAA and .894 save percentage in eight playoff outings this year. Adin Hill started Wednesday and stopped 29 of 33 shots in Vegas' 4-1 loss to the Oilers.