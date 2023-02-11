Brossoit was called up from AHL Henderson on Saturday.
Brossoit has a record of 8-11-3 at the AHL level this season with a 2.72 GAA and a .909 save percentage. He will be the No. 2 netminder behind Adin Hill until Logan Thompson (lower body) is ready to return.
