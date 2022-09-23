Brossoit (hip surgery) will not be available for training camp according to Steve Carp of The Players Tribune.
Brossoit underwent offseason surgery on his hip and will miss all of training camp, leaving Logan Thompson to start in net with Adin Hill as the backup. There is no timetable for his return at this time but once he does return, he likely will start in the minors.
