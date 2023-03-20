Brossoit (lower body) will be with the team for its three-game road trip, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Monday.

Brossoit last played Feb. 25 versus Dallas, a stretch of 11 games on injured reserve. If given the all-clear, Brossoit could be in the mix to fill the No. 2 role for the club behind Jonathan Quick, though Logan Thompson (lower body) is also making the trip and could be in contention to dress versus Vancouver as well.