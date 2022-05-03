Brossoit (undisclosed) will need surgery during the offseason, coach Pete DeBoer told reporters Tuesday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

While the coach refused to provide any specifics regarding Brossoit's undisclosed injury, the fact that he will need to undergo a procedure certainly should raise some concerns for fantasy players. Even if the 29-year-old netminder is cleared in time for training camp, he could face a challenge for the No. 2 spot from Logan Thompson.