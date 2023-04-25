Brossoit stopped 24 of 26 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Brossoit continues to torment his former team, as his strong goaltending guided the Golden Knights to a 3-1 series lead. Brossoit has given up 12 goals on 123 shots over four games in the series. The 30-year-old has only lost in regulation once in 15 appearances between the regular season and playoffs, and he'll likely have a chance to knock out the Jets in Thursday's Game 5 in Vegas.