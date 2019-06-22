Golden Knights' Layton Ahac: Ohio State commit heads to Vegas
Ahac was drafted 86th overall by the Golden Knights at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Ahac had a brilliant two-way season for Prince George of the BCHL. Ahac's game has grown by leaps and bounds over his two seasons with the club. Consistently overlooked by the scouting community, Ahac has beaten the odds time and time again, and it will be fascinating to see what type of impact he can have at Ohio State this fall. There's underrated top-four potential here.
