Ahac signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

A third-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Ahac spent the last two years with Ohio State University. The 6-foot-2 blueliner accrued one goal and 11 assists across 63 games. He's not expected to light up the scoresheet anytime soon, but Ahac plays a sound defensive game that could translate to the NHL after a few years of development in the minors.