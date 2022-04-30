Thompson stopped 14 of 18 shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues.
It wasn't Thompson's best start but he earned the win thanks to a seven-goal outburst from the Vegas offense. The victory ended a streak of three-straight overtime losses for the 25-year-old netminder. Thompson will end his rookie season with a 17-10-5 record and a solid .914 save percentage.
