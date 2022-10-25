Thompson gave up a goal on 23 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Golden Knights' defense was in good form Monday, especially as they helped kill off a 6-on-4 situation late in the third period. Thompson emerged with his third win in five starts, and this was the second time he's limited an opponent to one goal or less. The 25-year-old had lost his last two starts, but he's back on track. Adin Hill will likely draw the start Tuesday versus the Sharks, but Thompson should be back between the pipes Friday versus the Ducks.