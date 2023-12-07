Thompson gave up three goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Thompson had won just two of his last nine outings entering Wednesday. He got off to a rough start with three goals allowed in the first period, but the Golden Knights' offense took over in the final 40 minutes. Vegas hadn't scored six goals since Nov. 16, though it has now scored four or more in four of the last five contests. Thompson owns a 7-3-3 record with a 2.38 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 14 appearances. With Adin Hill (lower body) not on the road trip, it's likely Thompson will get the start Saturday in Dallas.