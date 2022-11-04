Thompson stopped 42 of 46 shots Thursday in a 5-4 win over the Senators.

The Knights were up 5-1 at the halfway mark of the second period and the Sens chipped away with three goals in an 8:11 span. Claude Giroux wired in a one-timer late in the second period and Tim Stutzle pushed a loose puck over the line near the end of the same frame. Stutzle finished a nice give-and-go early in the third to make it 5-4, and then Thompson bricked up the twine tent from that point forward. He is on a four-game winning streak and is a stellar 6-2-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .934 save percentage. That puts him among the NHL's best as his position.