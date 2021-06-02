Thompson was added to Vegas' taxi squad Wednesday.
Thompson has been fantastic for AHL Henderson this season, going 16-6-2 while posting an impressive 1.96 GAA and .943 save percentage. The 24-year-old netminder will be on hand as an emergency depth option for the rest of the Golden Knights' playoff run.
