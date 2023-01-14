Thompson will start at home Saturday against the Oilers, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Thompson was pulled after two periods in his last start, allowing three goals on 19 shots in a loss to the Kings. The 25-year-old netminder will look to get back on track against an Edmonton team that's playing the second game of a back-to-back. Thompson is 18-10-1 with a .914 save percentage this season.
