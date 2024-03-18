Thompson made 20 saves in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Nico Hischier spoiled his shutout bid 38 seconds into the third period, but otherwise Thompson stood tall in his first action since coughing up seven goals against the Sabres on Mar. 2. The win was the first since Feb. 19 for the 27-year-old netminder, and on the season Thompson is 18-12-5 with a 2.82 GAA and .904 save percentage. Adin Hill has been scuffling over the last few weeks, going 2-4-0 in his last six starts with a 3.88 GAA, so Thompson could see his workload increase down the stretch as the Golden Knights look to lock up a playoff spot.