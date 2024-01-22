Thompson will tend the twine on the road against the Devils on Monday, Chris Chapman of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.
Thompson will make his 11th appearance in the team's last 12 contests, having gone 6-4-0 with a 2.43 GAA in his previous 10 outings. With a back-to-back on the schedule, Adin Hill (undisclosed) could get the starting nod for Tuesday's clash with the Islanders, though he will need to be activated off IR first. For his part, Thompson could be forced to share more of the workload once Hill is cleared to play.
