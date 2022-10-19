Thompson led the Golden Knights onto the ice, indicating he'll start Tuesday's road game versus the Flames.

Thompson is coming off of a shutout in his last start, in which he made 27 saves in a 1-0 win over the Blackhawks. Tuesday's contest will be a much tougher contest, as the Flames have won both of their games this year over the Avalanche and the Oilers. With Jacob Markstrom in the goal opposite Thompson, this could be a low-scoring game.