Thompson will defend the cage against the Predators on Tuesday, per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Thompson will make his first appearance of the 2021-22 season against Nashville. The 25-year-old has posted a 10-6-3 record with a 2.53 GAA and a .929 save percentage for AHL Henderson this season. Tuesday's contest will be the first NHL start of the Alberta-born goaltender's career.
