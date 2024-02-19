Thompson will guard the cage against the Sharks on the road Monday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson will make his first appearance in the crease since before the All-Star break when he gave up four goals on 28 shots to the Red Wings on Jan. 27. The Calgary native has allowed 10 goals on 66 shots (.848 save percentage) over his last two outings, which has no doubt factored into the Golden Knights' decision to lean more heavily on Adin Hill of late.