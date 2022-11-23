Thompson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, indicating he will start Wednesday's home game against Ottawa.
Thompson has won his past two outings, including a 25-save effort in Monday's 5-4 victory over Vancouver. He has a 10-3-0 record this season with a 2.40 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Thompson made 42 stops in a 5-4 versus the Senators on Nov. 3.
