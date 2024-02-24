Thompson will get the road start in Ottawa on Saturday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Thompson was perfect in his last start, turning aside 29 shots in a 4-0 win over San Jose on Feb. 19. He came on relief of Adin Hill against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, giving up four goals on only 22 shots. Overall, Thompson is 17-11-4 with a 2.74 GAA and a .907 save percentage as he as ceded the No. 1 spot to Hill. The Senators are averaging 3.35 goals, ninth in the NHL.