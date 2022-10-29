Thompson made 29 saves in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.
The 25-year-old goalie continues to be one of the NHL's breakout performers in the early going. Thompson is 4-2-0 with two shutouts already in 2022-23, putting him among the league leaders with a 1.69 GAA and .943 save percentage.
