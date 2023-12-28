Thompson gave up five goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Anaheim tallied four times in a span of 8:55 during the first period, which decided the contest. It was mildly surprising Thompson stayed in the game after that considering he was coming back from an upper-body injury that cost him the previous two games. He dropped to 10-6-3 with a 2.84 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 20 appearances. Thompson should continue to handle the majority of the starts in goal until Adin Hill (undisclosed) returns, though Jiri Patera may get the nod Thursday versus the Kings in Vegas' last game before the Winter Classic.