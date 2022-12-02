Thompson made an NHL career-high 43 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Penguins on Thursday.

The Knights were up 3-2 early in the third, but Jake Guentzel knotted the game on a 4-on-3 power play and then Kasperi Kapanen stuffed in the winner from the right post at the mid-point of the period for the winner. Earlier Thursday, Thompson had been named the NHL Rookie of the Month for November with an 8-2-0 record, 2.88 GAA and .909 save percentage in 10 starts.