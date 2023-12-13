Thompson stopped 27 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames.

The Flames had the lead three times, and Thompson couldn't make a one-goal lead stick for the last 3:46 of the game. However, Mark Stone scored on a breakaway in overtime to finish the back-and-forth contest. Thompson has won four of his last five outings, and this was the first time he's allowed more than three goals in that span. The 26-year-old Calgary native improved to 9-3-3 with a 2.39 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 16 appearances. If Adin Hill (lower body) remains out Friday, Thompson will likely make the start versus the Sabres.