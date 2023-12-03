Thompson stopped 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
The Golden Knights were never behind in the game, which saw Thompson earn his first win in a month. The 26-year-old didn't play poorly during his dry spell, going 0-3-2 over six contests -- two of his losses in that span were when Vegas was shut out. Thompson is up to 6-3-2 with a 2.36 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 12 outings this season. He'll be the primary starter for the Golden Knights as long as Adin Hill (lower body) is out.
